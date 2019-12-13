PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko about plans of Ukrainian armed forces for a counterattack: Extremely dangerous, the worst thing that can happen in these conditions

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the counteroffensive planned by the AFU is extremely dangerous and is the worst that can be in these conditions. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this in his message to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly. According to the head of state, such actions will make peace talks impossible at this stage, which it is important to start as soon as possible

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All