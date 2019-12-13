3.42 RUB
Lukashenko about Poland's steps to close the border: They are ready to do anything - even shoot themselves in the head
While answering the questions of journalists in Raubichi President of Belarus commented on the decision of the Polish authorities to restrict the movement of truckers through border crossings with Belarus, BelTA informs.
"Why do you cut off those who feed you? Kazakhstan provides Europe with hydrocarbons, oil, especially when sanctions are imposed against the hydrocarbons in Russia," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "So why did you cut them off? People have lost their jobs."
Polish carriers also suffer from such decisions. "It makes us neither hot nor cold, we don't go there. Why did they introduce it now? They want to show their significance in front of their patron who recently visited them, the U.S. President Joe Biden. They had to show that they are "fighting" for the Americans and are ready for anything, even to shoot themselves in the head. This is an idiotic act," said Alexander Lukashenko.
