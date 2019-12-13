3.42 RUB
Lukashenko on how to avoid nuclear apocalypse and world war: We all need to unite
To prevent the World War III and nuclear apocalypse, all people need to unite. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Victory Monument as part of the patriotic action "Belarus Remembers!" BelTA informs.
"We must do everything to prevent the World War III. Otherwise, the nuclear apocalypse is imminent. We all need to unite for this purpose," said the head of state.
