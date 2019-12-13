3.42 RUB
Lukashenko on vertical of power: Efficiency must be incredible in order to survive in this frantic struggle
The efficiency of the power vertical must be increased enormously to withstand the frantic struggle. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 27 when making personnel decisions, BelTA informs.
On June 27, the head of state made a number of important personnel decisions. At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko noted that all the candidates are mostly young, promising people.
"A new generation. What I was talking about: there is a change of generations. Young, promising and professional people should come to power, not only to manage certain areas. There are no unprofessionals at the table," the head of state emphasized.
According to him, the new generation of leaders within a few years will have to realize everything that was discussed at the VII Belarusian People's Congress held in April.
"There must be results and efficiency. I strongly warn everyone: no red tape and bureaucracy. If you need to solve an issue and you see that it can be solved in a day or two, do it. God forbid: from Monday I will be informed about this red tape and bureaucracy as before. I especially warn the Presidential Administration: ministers should run, move. If the government apparatus has failed to work somewhere, prompt and demand it in the strongest possible way," Alexander Lukashenko said. - Efficiency should be increased tremendously."
