Lukashenko on banning Belarus 24 in EU: What freedom of speech? They don't need not just the truth, but even a different point of view
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has spoken out about the prohibition of the TV channel "Belarus 24" in the EU: What freedom of speech? They don't need not just the truth, but even a different point of view. He said this to the journalists after voting at the referendum on the updated Constitution, BelTA informs.
As it was previously reported, the Lithuanian Commission on Radio and Television banned rebroadcasting of several TV channels in Russian in the country. The Belarusian channel Belarus 24 was among them. The Ministry of Information of Belarus called this decision of Lithuania "another fact of strangulation of free media." The Estonian regulator made a similar decision.
It ordered to stop the broadcasting of four Russian channels and channel Belarus 24.
