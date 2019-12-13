Lukashenko: OAC is an effective tool for ensuring national security of the state

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the staff of the Operative Analytical Center under the President of Belarus on the day of its foundation, BelTA informs.



" Founded 15 years ago, today the Center is a powerful and effective tool for ensuring national security," said the president. - "You stand guard for the interests of the sovereign Belarus in the midst of the risks and threats posed by the rapid development of information and communication technologies. Your weapons are your intellect, remarkable intelligence and out-of-the-box thinking," said the President.



"I would like to thank the staff of the Operational and Analytical Center for their impeccable work, professionalism and timely response to the challenges of our time. Dedicating your work and the Fatherland, being true to your oath, you protect the main values in the life of Belarusians - peace and creation," thanked the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko wished strong health and well-being, and that new victories and achievements be combined with family well-being and personal happiness.

