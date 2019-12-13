Lukashenko on African market: We have a unique opportunity to come to the region seriously and for a long time

Do not miss out on our traditional supply markets and develop new export directions. The President today convened a meeting on the development of domestic industry.

The main directions for the development of Belarusian industry were determined at an extended meeting in April. The tasks remain the same, the President noted. “Our main goal is to diversify exports. We know how to do everything, but the main thing is to sell. There is a demand for our products. There are also states that are ready to buy our products,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“Our main two partners are Russia and China. These are our traditional partners. This is our “anchor”. We are anchored. And if someone thinks that “here we leave Russia and China, tomorrow they will accept us with open arms” - nonsense complete. Yes, we are a small export economy. But we must understand that this is billions of dollars. The competition is serious, and no one is waiting for us anywhere with our goods. Therefore, Russia and China, especially Russia, are our traditional market. You’ll get away,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

But Belarus should not limit itself only to these markets - we are successfully developing relations with other friendly states. Contacts with the European Union have not been lost either. And in the future there is no need to isolate yourself from EU markets. The mutually beneficial interest is dictated by the economy, noted Alexander Lukashenko. The large African market seems promising. One of the priorities is cooperation in the agricultural sector. Our partners need mechanization in various industries. In addition to supplies, it is necessary to train specialists, create service centers and thereby come to Africa seriously and for a long time.

“We agreed that under no circumstances should we put our eggs in one basket. The more baskets, the better. Therefore, a distant arc emerged,” he recalled.

The head of state emphasized that today no one disputes that the future belongs to Africa.