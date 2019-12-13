3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
Lukashenko on results of single day of voting in Russia: It's a great success
At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the results of the unified voting day in Russia a great success, BELTA reports.
"First of all, I want to congratulate you on such a serious stage of the electoral cycle - the unified voting day has passed in many regions. The results are clear, I don't even want to analyze them. Probably, there have never been such results at all. All your candidates for the post of governors were supported by the people. This is a great success," said the Belarusian leader.
As BelTA previously reported, on September 10, Alexander Lukashenko sent a letter of congratulations to Vladimir Putin on the success of the unified voting day, an important event for Russia's domestic political life. "The confident victory of representatives of the All-Russian political party "United Russia" in the elections of heads of constituent entities, deputies of legislative and local representative bodies of state power testifies to the broad support of the ongoing course for the sovereign development of the country and consolidation of society," emphasized the Belarusian leader. I am convinced that the people's elected representatives will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of interregional cooperation with the Republic of Belarus, will contribute to the realization of large-scale plans to build strategic partnership between Minsk and Moscow."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All