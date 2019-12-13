Lukashenko on results of single day of voting in Russia: It's a great success

"First of all, I want to congratulate you on such a serious stage of the electoral cycle - the unified voting day has passed in many regions. The results are clear, I don't even want to analyze them. Probably, there have never been such results at all. All your candidates for the post of governors were supported by the people. This is a great success," said the Belarusian leader.

As BelTA previously reported, on September 10, Alexander Lukashenko sent a letter of congratulations to Vladimir Putin on the success of the unified voting day, an important event for Russia's domestic political life. "The confident victory of representatives of the All-Russian political party "United Russia" in the elections of heads of constituent entities, deputies of legislative and local representative bodies of state power testifies to the broad support of the ongoing course for the sovereign development of the country and consolidation of society," emphasized the Belarusian leader. I am convinced that the people's elected representatives will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of interregional cooperation with the Republic of Belarus, will contribute to the realization of large-scale plans to build strategic partnership between Minsk and Moscow."