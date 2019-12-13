Lukashenko on border security: vigilance and once again vigilance

President of Belarus has approved the decisions to protect the state border in 2024.

Еру Secretary of State of the Security Council, еру Minister of Defense, the Chairman of the State Border Committee and Chief of the General Staff discussed with the President the security both on the ground and in the sky today. The priority efforts will be focused on identifying and suppressing challenges and threats to our national interests. One cannot but be concerned about the situation that is unfolding on the external contour. Alexander Lukashenko calls for vigilance against the backdrop of militaristic situation in neighboring countries. Tensions remain, including the situation with refugees.

"The today's decision to protect the state border has its own peculiarity in that we have a special situation: there is war in the south, while in the west are Poland, Lithuania, the Baltic States and worse. I emphasize: even worse. The appropriate units are being prepared there, their commanders have been identified," the President said.