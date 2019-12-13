3.43 RUB
Lukashenko: Providing housing for state employees and especially military officers will always be a priority
Providing budgetary employees with housing and especially people defending Belarus will always be a priority of the state housing policy. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on housing for military personnel and persons equated to them, BelTA informs.
At present, there are more than 33 thousand of those in need of better housing conditions, who wear shoulder straps.
"Servicemen, as well as public servants, to some extent, doctors and teachers, are state employees, performing the most important functions for the country. They have a right to expect support from the state. These professions are chosen not because of high salaries, but out of vocation, out of the call of the heart, out of high moral principles and patriotism (at least this should be the starting point). It is impossible for a young specialist in these spheres to save for his own apartment."
"State support aimed at solving the housing issue is a good motivation for choosing such professions," believes Alexander Lukashenko. - A person will work harder if he is sure that his work will provide a roof over his head for his family and children," he added.
"Therefore, providing housing to state employees and especially to the people defending Belarus, especially now, will always be a priority of the state housing policy. I have repeatedly stressed that families with many children and people in uniform are our first-priority, even super-priority," said the Belarusian leader.
