EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko: Circumstances require non-trivial, prompt decisions from Belarusian customs officers

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the leadership, personnel and veterans of the customs service on their professional holiday - Customs Officer's Day, as the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"Today the customs service of the Republic of Belarus is facing serious challenges. Strengthening external economic pressure on domestic producers, closure of border checkpoints, as well as constant violations of vehicle passage norms by control services of neighboring countries require nontrivial and prompt decisions from Belarusian customs officers on a daily basis," reads the congratulatory message. - Demonstrating integrity, high professionalism and competent use of modern equipment, you effectively counteract all kinds of illegal manifestations, reliably ensuring economic security and interests of our state. This should continue to be the case in the future.

The President addressed special words of gratitude to the veterans who stood at the origins of the Customs Service of sovereign Belarus and today remain a worthy example for young employees. The Head of State also thanked all customs officers for their good work, patriotism and devotion to the Fatherland, wished them and their families good health, peace and happiness, peaceful skies and new great successes in all their endeavors."

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All