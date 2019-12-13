Lukashenko: Circumstances require non-trivial, prompt decisions from Belarusian customs officers

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the leadership, personnel and veterans of the customs service on their professional holiday - Customs Officer's Day, as the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"Today the customs service of the Republic of Belarus is facing serious challenges. Strengthening external economic pressure on domestic producers, closure of border checkpoints, as well as constant violations of vehicle passage norms by control services of neighboring countries require nontrivial and prompt decisions from Belarusian customs officers on a daily basis," reads the congratulatory message. - Demonstrating integrity, high professionalism and competent use of modern equipment, you effectively counteract all kinds of illegal manifestations, reliably ensuring economic security and interests of our state. This should continue to be the case in the future.