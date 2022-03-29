Lukashenko discusses increasing exports. Belarusian technologies and assistance in setting up enterprises with Vietnamese ambassador

Belarus is determined to develop the cooperation with Vietnam. This was confirmed by Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with the ambassador of Vietnam on March 29.

Nguyen Van Ngy has recently started his work, having presented his credentials in early February. The countries have a laid a good groundwork for future cooperation. The negotiations primarily concern the economic interest and discuss the promising areas for cooperation.

President Lukashenko called Vietnam an important platform for Belarus in Southeast Asia, while consistently maintaining the political contacts with the leadership of this country throughout the 30-year history of diplomatic relations.

"And this is our foundation, this is our historical memory in the relationship between the two nations. I want to assure you that we will always cherish those times of struggle together, which brought peace to the Vietnamese people, the well-being and prosperity to your country," the President stressed.

"We will always do everything we can to help Vietnam grow. This is not just because we love the Vietnamese people. It really is: we love your people. But it is also because economically it is profitable. This pragmatism is characteristic of both our people and the Vietnamese. This cooperation has always been and will always be beneficial," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. - We have 200 million annual trade turnover. We are determined to develop cooperation in the economy, it is the foundation of relations. You know our capabilities. We will strive to transfer our technologies to Vietnam".

Prospects for cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam

Despite the pandemic, there is a positive trend in general trade. Apart from supplies of machinery and fertilizers, we are ready to set up joint ventures in this country. Moreover, Belarus has experience in trucks in assembly. Belarus proposes to update the plan of joint actions to set up dairy production, and in the meantime, increase food supplies to Vietnam's market of over 100 million people. To this end, certification is being carried out. The Vietnamese side is undoubtedly interested in the swiftness of the procedure.