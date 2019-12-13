Lukashenko approves amendments to agreement with Russia on judicial collection of alimony

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 385 approving the draft protocol on amendments to the agreement between Belarus and Russia on the procedure for mutual enforcement of court rulings in cases of alimony collection of March 3, 2015 as a basis for negotiations. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the President.

This international document provides for the possibility of sending enforcement documents by debtors and enforcement authorities to the authorized body of the other party to the agreement if there is information about the debtor's employment.

It also provides for further execution of the enforcement document received by the authorized body in case of change of the organization or other person paying income to the debtor.