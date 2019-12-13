3.43 RUB
Lukashenko approves draft agreement on unified system of customs transit of EAEU and third parties
On May 2, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 186 approving the draft agreement on a unified system of customs transit of the Eurasian Economic Union and the third party (third parties) as a basis for negotiations. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.The State Customs Committee is authorized to hold negotiations on the draft agreement.
