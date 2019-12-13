3.42 RUB
Lukashenko approves draft intergovernmental agreements with Equatorial Guinea
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed decrees approving draft agreements with Equatorial Guinea as a basis for negotiations. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
In particular, the draft intergovernmental agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments was approved. The Ministry of Economy is authorized to hold negotiations on this document, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is authorized to sign it if an agreement is reached within the approved draft.
The Ministry of Taxes and Duties is authorized to negotiate a draft intergovernmental agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with regard to income and property taxes. The Ministry of Taxes and Levies is authorized to sign the document if agreement is reached within the limits of the approved draft.
The State Customs Committee is authorized to negotiate and sign the document when agreement is reached on the draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs affairs.
