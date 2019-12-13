Lukashenko: We expect courts to make verified, fair and legal decisions

A discussion on the proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code was held at the Palace of Independence. The document provides for the introduction of an appellate procedure for reviewing verdicts and decisions of the Supreme Court rendered in the first instance, as well as improving the procedure for reviewing court rulings.

The efficiency of the judicial system in our country has always been of paramount importance. The courts are expected to deliver verified, fair and lawful legal decisions. The importance of court issues and consequences of court rulings requires a very balanced approach to reforming this sphere, especially when it comes to such a sensitive moment for people as appeal of court decisions.