3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko: Relations between Belarus and the Republic of Korea may amount to a new level
Today the Republic of Korea celebrates Independence Day. On this day in 1949, Japan liberated the country from colonial rule. The Head of State congratulated President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol on the national holiday. Alexander Lukashenko noted that the relations between the two countries can reach a qualitatively new level. Minsk is interested in further development of economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Seoul.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All