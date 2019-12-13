Lukashenko responds to topical questions: events in Kazakhstan, upcoming referendum and COVID-19

The head of state talked to reporters on the urgent and acute topics on January 21. The events in Kazakhstan have certainly shocked many people. There have been some comparisons in social media, including how they may affect the future of our country. The President explained why the events in Belarus and Kazakhstan could not be compared.



Referendum in Belarus to be held on February 27



Referendum on the Constitution of Belarus will be held on February 27. A wide range of specialists worked on the document. Thousands of proposals were submitted by the citizens. The authors of some novelties were not quite unanimous even with each other. But the President, on the whole, looks positively upon the new project. In his opinion, this is the Constitution of the Future.



Several days ago, ICAO sent a report on investigation of the incident with Ryanair emergency landing in Minsk to all 193 member countries of the organization. As a result, our evidence was accepted that there was no interception, forced landing or rerouting of the plane from the Belarusian side. On January 31, the Council will discuss the legality of sanctions imposed on our country. Of course, journalists asked the opinion of the President on what the decision could be. The President called the ICAO investigators heroic people: “They deserve some praise. Despite all the pressure they had to admit that Lukashenko did not open fire at the aircraft, did not scramble a MiG fighter jet to force it to land. They are heroes by just stating these facts.”



Today the fight against coronavirus was also touched upon. Doctors agree that the new strain "Omicron" is much easier than the previous ones. Many patients are almost asymptomatic. Alexander Lukashenko was also among those who had had the disease.



