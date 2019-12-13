Lukashenko thanks workers of culture: thanks to all who stayed in Belarus during these stormy years

At the ceremony of awarding the workers of culture at the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko thanked all the actors for staying in the country during these stormy post-revolutionary years.



"Thank you to all those, who have remained in Belarus during these tumultuous post-revolutionary years, giving their people joy and happiness," said Alexander Lukashenko.



In her turn, actress of Kupala Theater Tamara Mironova, who was awarded the honorary title of People's Artist of Belarus, thanked the head of state for supporting the Belarusian culture. "You have opened new pages for our theater, a state-owned, National Yanka Kupala Theatre. You trusted us and we have not let you down. I am proud that we have a director, young actors, that a new young theater is being born. It's wonderful," she said.



