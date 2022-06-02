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Lukashenko thanks Drozdenko for soil from graves of Soviet soldiers killed at Nevsky Pyatachok
The cooperation with Leningrad Region is an example of the implementation of the Belarusian-Russian agreements. A statement to this effect has been made today by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with the Governor of Russian region Alexander Drozdenko. A delegation from Leningrad Region is visiting Minsk. The trade turnover is growing and new areas of cooperation are increasing. Belarus' interest in the region is also driven by its access to the sea: our companies are already involved in large projects aimed at the development of the port infrastructure in Ust-Luga.
In addition to economic cooperation, Belarus and Leningrad Region have a common historical memory. During the meeting with Alexander Drozdenko, the Belarusian leader thanked him for his assistance in a very important matter for our country – presentation of the soil from the graves of Soviet soldiers, who died on Nevsky Pyatachok.
This is how we are memorializing the Great Patriotic War and the feat of our victorious soldiers. Now this is coming to the foreground. It is very important. Because there are many who not only want to distort history, but also to bury some of our feats in oblivion. We must by no means fall for such ploy. We know what they already want from us. So we will act in the direction we need to, so that we will not be ashamed before our sons. So that those who take our place will say thank you for this memory.
Belarus and the St. Petersburg region have long-standing ties. The current visit of governor Drozdenko is designed to foster trade and cooperation. The Russian delegation will visit a number of enterprises.