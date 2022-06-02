Lukashenko thanks Drozdenko for soil from graves of Soviet soldiers killed at Nevsky Pyatachok

This is how we are memorializing the Great Patriotic War and the feat of our victorious soldiers. Now this is coming to the foreground. It is very important. Because there are many who not only want to distort history, but also to bury some of our feats in oblivion. We must by no means fall for such ploy. We know what they already want from us. So we will act in the direction we need to, so that we will not be ashamed before our sons. So that those who take our place will say thank you for this memory.

Alexander Lukashenko,the President of Belarus

