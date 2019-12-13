3.42 RUB
Lukashenko signs decree on appointment and dismissal of judges
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree No. 427 "On the appointment and dismissal of judges. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Under the decree, a number of judges and heads of various courts in the regions of Belarus and the city of Minsk were appointed and dismissed from their positions.
In particular, Valeri Timofeyevich was appointed first deputy chairman of Hrodna voblast court, Valentin Verdysh - first deputy chairman of Minsk voblast court, Sergei Konev - first deputy chairman of Mahiliou voblast court.
Alexander Lukashenko has also signed Decree No. 428 "On Awarding Qualification Classes to Judges.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
