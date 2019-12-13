PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko signs decree on appointment and dismissal of judges

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree No. 427 "On the appointment and dismissal of judges. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Under the decree, a number of judges and heads of various courts in the regions of Belarus and the city of Minsk were appointed and dismissed from their positions.

In particular, Valeri Timofeyevich was appointed first deputy chairman of Hrodna voblast court, Valentin Verdysh - first deputy chairman of Minsk voblast court, Sergei Konev - first deputy chairman of Mahiliou voblast court.

Alexander Lukashenko has also signed Decree No. 428 "On Awarding Qualification Classes to Judges.

