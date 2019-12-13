Lukashenko signs decree on development of agroecotourism

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 351 "On the development of agroecotourism". The document is aimed at improving the regulation of activities in the field of agroecotourism, improving the quality of services, eliminating the possibility of hotel or restaurant business under the guise of agro-houses, as well as protecting the rights of citizens living next door to them. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the President.



The decree clarifies the requirements for agroecotourism facilities. In particular, it relates to the number of living quarters for agroecotourists: there should be no more than ten of them. There are also clarifications on the management of private farms and the number of services provided in the complex: at least two.



The list of services is complemented by master classes, aimed at introducing visitors to the crafts and national traditions of the region.



Responsibility of the owners of agro-eco farms for violation (including by visitors) of public order or public peace, non-compliance with the legislation in the field of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of population, environmental and fire safety requirements are established.



Restrictions were imposed on presentations, anniversaries, banquets and other events in the immediate vicinity of neighboring residential buildings.



It is established that it is necessary to obtain permission from district executive committees to conduct activities in the field of agroecotourism. The existing agro-eco-tourist farms must obtain such a permit by July 1, 2023.



The results of the meeting of the President with the administration of the Council of Ministers of September 9, 2022 empowered regional executive committees to determine the list of communities, where agro-ecosanitary farms are not allowed to be located.

