Lukashenko signs law on people's militia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed the law "On the People's Militia," BelTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.

The document creates a legal framework for voluntary participation of citizens in ensuring martial law, introduced in the administrative-territorial (territorial) units of the republic, as well as additional conditions to assist the territorial bodies of internal affairs in the performance of their powers and protection of property of all forms of ownership from criminal and other encroachments.