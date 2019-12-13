3.42 RUB
Lukashenko signs law on ratification of changes in Russian gas prices
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on ratification of the protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the formation of prices (tariffs) for natural gas supplies to Belarus and its transportation by pipeline, reports Sputnik.
"Ratify the protocol on amendments to the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the formation of prices (tariffs) for natural gas supplies to Belarus and its transportation by gas pipelines in the territory of the Republic of Belarus dated November 25, 2011, and the protocol on amendments to the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the conditions for the sale of shares and further activities of open joint stock company".
