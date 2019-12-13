3.42 RUB
Lukashenko confirm his readiness to help in case of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed his readiness to help in case of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. He said this to journalists upon his arrival in the Kremlin, BelTA reports.
Russian journalists asked how to talk to Ukraine and Zelensky after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.
"You are not talking to him and are unlikely to talk to him. If necessary, we can help you in this regard. And I don't see any point in you going there to talk to them somehow," the head of state said.
"Why will you crawl in front of someone and ask to talk about Crocus? Now it is necessary to sort it out to the end. Ukrainians are Ukrainians. But behind the Ukrainians, you have correctly discovered, there are certain forces. You know them too. We have to talk to them. And the Ukrainians have been bringing ammunition here," the President added.
