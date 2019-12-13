Lukashenko confirm his readiness to help in case of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed his readiness to help in case of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. He said this to journalists upon his arrival in the Kremlin, BelTA reports.

Russian journalists asked how to talk to Ukraine and Zelensky after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

"You are not talking to him and are unlikely to talk to him. If necessary, we can help you in this regard. And I don't see any point in you going there to talk to them somehow," the head of state said.