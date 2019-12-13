Lukashenko confirms adoption of counterterrorism measures in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the adoption of counter-terrorism measures in Belarus in connection with the aggravation of the borders. He told this to journalists in Astana, where he attended the CIS summit. One of the Russian journalists asked why such a regime was introduced in Belarus. "It has been introduced due to the exacerbation of the situation along our borders. The documents of the Union of Belarus and Russia spell out that we may introduce high terrorist protection due to the aggravation of the situation. That is why we initiated the deployment of a group of allied troops, which is based on the Belarusian army and complemented by units of the Russian Federation. Everything is according to plan," the head of state noted.