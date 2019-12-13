Lukashenko: The border guards will do their utmost to keep sacred borders of Fatherland intact

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the command, personnel and veterans of border guards on Border Guard Day.



"Today we pay special attention to such concepts as firmness, courage, loyalty to the oath and the people. These qualities are always distinguished by border guards, who are the first to meet the enemy at the border and fight with him not sparing their lives," reads the greeting message.



The head of state pointed out that in the current difficult times, just as eight decades ago, the military and political situation at the borders of the Fatherland is tense. "No doubt, each of you understands very well the challenges and threats we face today and the confrontation taking place around our state, and you, soldiers in green caps, are in the front line of defense".



"I am convinced that we will defend our independence and territorial integrity if necessary, and the border guards will do everything possible to ensure that the sacred borders of our Fatherland remain intact. I believe in your patriotism and professionalism," said the Belarusian leader.



Alexander Lukashenko addressed the words of gratitude to veterans-border guards for their active lifestyle: "Your experience and knowledge are particularly in demand today in the upbringing of the younger generation."



The President wished strong health, peaceful skies, happiness and wellbeing to the command personnel, servicemen, veterans of the border service and their families.



