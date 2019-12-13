Lukashenko helps to resolve situation with Wagner PMC

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko successfully helped to overcome the most acute phase of the situation in Russia related to the attempted military mutiny by the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to BelTA.

The head of the Belarusian state spent a busy Saturday afternoon, which included meetings with security and military officials, contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin. Negotiations lasted all day, and in the end a solution was found.

Earlier it was reported that the Federal Security Service of Russia opened a criminal case against the head and founder of the private military company Wagner. Yevgeny Prigozhin, in connection with a call for armed insurrection. The decision was taken in connection with the posts and videos previously circulated in social networks, in which Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the Russian Defense Ministry has carried out strikes on the rear camps of PMCs. Ministry of Defense issued a denial of this information. The Russian military ministry also noted that it is a nonsense, which is a provocation. After the initiation of a criminal case, Russia's Federal Security Service demanded to stop illegal actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the events surrounding Yevgeny Prigozhin. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian leader, specified that all required measures were being taken. Peskov later said that the Defense Ministry, Federal Security Service, the Internal Ministry and Rosgvardia reported to Putin round-the-clock on the measures taken after the head of state gave instructions in connection with the attempted armed mutiny, TASS reported.