Lukashenko promises instant response to any military aggression against Belarus

Belarus will instantly respond to any military aggression against it. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a solemn meeting on the occasion of Victory Day, BelTA reports.

"It will be quiet - good, we will be calm and quiet. If someone uses weapons against us, we will respond. And instantly. We will not draw any lines. We are not Russia, thousands or thousands of kilometers away - you can draw lines there and expect something. You can't seize Mother Russia at once. And Belarus, as the last war showed, ceased to exist within a month. Now it will be even faster. So no lines. No lines. Any aggression - and the response will be instant," warned the Belarusian leader.

