Lukashenko promises instant response to any military aggression against Belarus

"It will be quiet - good, we will be calm and quiet. If someone uses weapons against us, we will respond. And instantly. We will not draw any lines. We are not Russia, thousands or thousands of kilometers away - you can draw lines there and expect something. You can't seize Mother Russia at once. And Belarus, as the last war showed, ceased to exist within a month. Now it will be even faster. So no lines. No lines. Any aggression - and the response will be instant," warned the Belarusian leader.