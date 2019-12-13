PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko: Attempts of U.S. dictatorship obliges such countries as Belarus and Cuba to stick together

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on the national holiday - the Liberation Day of the Republic of Cuba. This was reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"In the face of harsh economic sanctions and political pressure, the Island of Liberty continues to defend its independence. Attempts of dictatorship from the USA and their allies towards such small, but independent countries as Belarus and Cuba oblige us to stick together and firmly move forward," stated in the greeting.

The Head of State confirmed the readiness of Minsk to implement joint projects aimed at the dynamic development of bilateral trade, exchange of advanced scientific technologies and experience with Havana.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez good health and success in all affairs, and to Cubans - peace and prosperity.

