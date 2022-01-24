Lukashenko instructs prosecution bodies to pay more attention to combating corruption

Today, the President received a report from the Prosecutor General of Belarus. Andrei Shved reported about the general crime situation - he said that the crime rate had dropped over the past year. Alexander Lukashenko was also interested in how criminal cases of extremist activity are being investigated. He also gave specific instructions to prosecutors to put an end to the negative trends in the agro-industrial complex.Special attention was paid to the work of prosecutor's offices aimed at uncovering the facts of the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War.

Prosecutor General's Office: at least 3 million civilians were killed during the Great Patriotic War in Belarus.

As for the scale of the tragedy in our country during the Great Patriotic War, there is still much to be seriously analyzed. At the initiative of the Office of the Prosecutor Genera, a great deal of work has been performed in this area. Today, Belarus is the only state on the post-Soviet space which conducts full-scale investigation of the facts of genocide. More than ten thousand people were interviewed, more than 300 mass grave sites were inspected. In the course of investigation of the case of genocide of the Belarusians it was found that the number of killed civilians is much more than it was known before. Preliminary figures are simply shocking: during the Great Patriotic War, at least 3 million peaceful citizens were annihilated in Belarus. The President is principled: the world should know about this horror.

That is why he supported holding of an international conference on the subject of genocide of the BSSR population. As regards counteraction to extremist activity, public prosecutors are determined to crack down on such activities.