Lukashenko calls missile fall in Poland back door deal

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that the incident with the fall of a missile in Poland looks like a "contract". He raised this issue during a meeting with the head of the Udmurt Republic, Alexander Brechalov, reports BelTA.



Alexander Lukashenko expressed his confidence that Belarus and Russia would withstand the pressure of the West: "I am sure that we will withstand this pressure of the so-called collective West and of all our other enemies not only militarily but first of all economic. There is a very powerful war in the media."



In this regard, the President said that he closely watched the debate on "something that fell on the territory of Poland."



He drew attention to the fact that no one asks or answers a number of questions. "Why did that crazy missile allegedly launched by the Ukrainian military to Russia turn around and go in the opposite direction? Let the professionals answer this question. It does not happen that way. This poses the question: why were you Ukrainians firing at a NATO state? And the main question, to which no one answers, and the Americans keep silent. At that moment, when the Ukrainians launched the S-300 missile, what was the target? What objects were they hitting? There were no missiles in the air at that time. They say nothing. And the Americans are silent, they don't say, because they understand that we also control this territory. And we see what’s going on there."



"We have to answer elementary questions. Why, exactly during the G20 summit, a NATO state was suddenly attacked? You know, I'm afraid to draw conclusions, but it looks like back door deal. But they miscalculated a little - people died. And Poles have to answer to their own people. The Polish leadership must answer to the Poles, how could this happen, why they hit Polish territory, who agreed, why the missile suddenly turned from east to west and flew, when there were no Russian missiles in the air. There were no missiles at that moment. These are the questions that must be answered, and everything will become clear," said the Belarusian leader.



In connection with this situation, he positively noted the reaction of the U.S. President Joe Biden: "Well done. Joe Biden. You have to pay tribute to to him that he honestly said: "Sorry, but the missile was not Russian."



"So now there is a fierce war, a fight against us. And this example shows - they got burned and quickly tried, like thieves, to close this subject. It is hardly even discussed in the West anymore. Well, this is just the beginning. And they regret, both the Poles and the Ukrainians, that it wasn't a Russian missile. They need to provoke us, they need to escalate. So we need to look at our people, our economy. The economy is the basis of everything. If we have economy, we are not afraid of any war. I think, if there is a God, He will soon highlight all this," said the President of Belarus.



