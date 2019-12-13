Lukashenko demands to get rid of red tape in work of Ministry of Emergency Situations

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded from the Minister for Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky to get rid of red tape in his work and warned him about his personal responsibility for the result. The President made the corresponding statement at the meeting on ensuring law and order.



As the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations stated in his report, the main causes of fires in Belarus have not changed over the years. Thus, in 2021, 514 people, or 82% of all those killed in fires, died from fires caused by careless handling of fire, including smoking.



Vadim Sinyavsky admitted that this year the Ministry of Emergency Situations, unfortunately, did not have time to respond to the weather in March, and there was a significant increase, 11.7 times, in fires during the dry grass bursting: 105 fires, 18 people died. "Of course, measures are being taken. Given the accumulated experience in preventive work, we take measures to improve the mechanisms of its implementation. Together with regional executive committees and Minsk City Executive Committee we have worked out a draft government decree on the organization of activities of preventive bodies to prevent fatalities, the so-called review committees, which are to deal with prevention and prophylactics in rural areas, as recommended by the Prosecutor General's Office. It has already been agreed with everyone and is under consideration in the Council of Ministers," said the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.



The President recalled that in his time he had chosen Vadim Sinyavski to be the new Minister of Emergency Situations, expecting that his appointment would make the work of the Ministry more active and efficient. "I have appointed you from outside, not from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, so that you could see the deficiencies with fresh eyes, and most importantly, address these shortcomings and move in the right direction," said Alexander Lukashenko.



However, so far the results are the opposite, the number of fires and deaths are increasing. "There should be a result. This is your area of responsibility, areas of work and there should be results in these areas," said the head of state to the minister.



