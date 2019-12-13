Lukashenko: Improving the quality of life and creating conditions for active longevity are priorities of state policy in Belarus

Belarus President congratulates elderly people on Older Person’s Day



Please accept my sincerest greetings on the occasion of Older Person's Day. This holiday is a symbol of unity and continuity of generations, a vivid evidence of boundless respect for those who are the guardians of historical memory and truth, moral foundations and rich traditions of the Belarusian people. Having dedicated many years to the creation of Belarus, having brought up your children and grandchildren, you continue to make a huge contribution to the country's development. You generously share your knowledge and worldly wisdom with young people, bring up patriots by your own example.



You can always count on comprehensive social protection and support, improving the quality of life, creating conditions for active and worthy longevity will invariably be the top priorities of our state policy.



I wish you a peaceful sky over your heads, inexhaustible optimism and warmth of communication with your families and friends. Be healthy and happy.



