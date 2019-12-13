Lukashenko congratulates staff of Gomel-based design bureau "Luch" on 50th anniversary

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the staff and veterans of the Gomel design bureau Luch on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the enterprise. BelTA was informed about it by the press service of the Belarusian leader.



The head of the state noted that in 1972 the design bureau became a recognized leader in the development of antenna-feeder equipment, while many employees were awarded government decorations for their contribution to solving government tasks for creating space control and missile warning systems.



During the years of independence of Belarus, the organization has not only preserved its potential but has also successfully assimilated the production of unique medical products," said the President. - Due to efficient management, highly qualified personnel, and modern technological equipment, the company is still at the forefront of the development of military radar stations, design and production of antennas for radio broadcasting and television, and high-tech medical equipment. The quality of your products and your well-deserved reputation of a reliable and responsible partner are known in many countries of the world.



Alexander Lukashenko expressed the conviction that the company will take full advantage of new opportunities in the global economy to develop itself and enhance production, technological and defense potential of Belarus.



The President wished the staff and veterans of the Gomel Design Bureau "Luch" good health, well-being and new labor achievements.



