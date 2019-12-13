3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Lukashenko congratulates Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on re-election as President of Cuba
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on re-election as President of the Republic of Cuba, BelTA informs.
"The results of the voting testify to your high political authority and broad support for the course to preserve and multiply the achievements of the Revolution, which are held at a historic time for Cuba and for the whole world," said the head of state.
"I am confident that you will honorably justify the trust of the fraternal Cuban people and successfully cope with the challenges that the state faces in the political, social and economic spheres. I hope that the constructive dialogue between Minsk and Havana will continue, and that we will work closely together to develop the comprehensive Belarusian-Cuban partnership and strategic interaction," the message of the greeting runs.
