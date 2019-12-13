Lukashenko congratulates Austrian people: They are trying to set us against each other, it is important to maintain relations

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of the Republic of Austria on its national holiday, BelTA informs.



"This day is inextricably linked with the idea of state neutrality, which is the basis of your country's foreign and domestic policy, and is particularly important in these turbulent times," reads the congratulatory message.



The head of the state noted that Belarus and Austria are united not only by 30 years of diplomatic relations, developing economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, but also by deeper historical contacts. "We remember well the help to our children who suffered from the Chernobyl accident. We appreciate the long-standing work of Austrian business in Belarus," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. - Today, when they are trying to separate us and set us against each other, it is more important than ever to preserve and strengthen our relations in all spheres of life. Belarus is prepared to continue cooperation with Austria for the benefit of both countries."



On behalf of the Belarusian people and on behalf of himself, the President wished the Austrians peace, wellbeing, prosperity and confidence in the future.



