Lukashenko congratulates people of Montenegro on national holiday - Statehood Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Montenegro on their national holiday - Statehood Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.
The relations between Belarus and Montenegro are based on long and good traditions of friendship and spiritual closeness, the head of state noted. "The people of the Republic of Belarus sincerely sympathize with the people of Montenegro and are invariably ready to further develop mutually beneficial contacts for the benefit of both countries, preserving their identity, traditions and culture," the message of greetings reads.
The President expressed confidence that in modern conditions preserving partnership interaction based on respect and equality is the only true way to develop bilateral cooperation aimed at the future.
Alexander Lukashenko wished the people of Montenegro peace, prosperity and confidence in the future.
