Lukashenko congratulates people of France on their national holiday

Today France celebrates its national holiday, the Bastille Day. This event is considered the beginning of the Great French Revolution, as well as a symbol of political liberation. Celebrations on this day are taking place across the entire country. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of France on this national holiday. As the head of state noted, the slogan "Freedom. Equality. Fraternity," formulated by freedom-loving French people during the struggle against absolutism, is now taking on a new meaning in the context of international relations. The Head of the State pointed out that this year Belarus and France are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, but the interaction between the two countries is much longer and has deep historical roots. The President reminded about the joint struggle of the peoples of Belarus and France during the hard years of the Second World War and emphasized the contribution of both nations to each other's culture, science and art. The President wished the people of France wellbeing and prosperity, a peaceful and bright future in our common home - Europe.