Lukashenko congratulates people of Georgia on their national holiday - Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Georgia on their national holiday - Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

"The same values of the peoples of Belarus and Georgia, based on the historical Christian traditions, the real love for the Fatherland and a strong desire to live and work on their land have united us for centuries," reads the message of congratulations.

The head of state expressed confidence that such spiritual closeness, a sense of understanding, goodwill and sincerity of modern relations will help to resume full-fledged interaction between the two countries in all areas in the near future.

"I am convinced that political maturity of the civil community, vital wisdom and indomitable will of the Georgian people, and, most importantly, interest in preserving stability in our common region will successfully overcome all existing contradictions," the President emphasized.