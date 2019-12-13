Lukashenko congratulates President of Vietnam on Independence Day and praised the level of political dialog between Minsk and Hanoi

On behalf of his compatriots and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tho Lam on Independence Day. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“The peoples of Belarus and Vietnam remember how great a price our ancestors paid to make the present and future generations live on their land, free and safe,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that in today's difficult conditions solidarity, support and trust between the countries are needed more than ever to protect and preserve their identity, national sovereignty and independence, to effectively respond to external challenges.

“It is precisely this approach to the development of political dialog that Minsk and Hanoi demonstrate, which creates a solid, reliable basis for successful expansion of bilateral cooperation in all areas,” the President said.