Lukashenko congratulates Putin on the success of the unified voting day in Russia 10.09.2023 21:15 President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the successful holding of the unified voting day, an important event for Russia's domestic political life, BELTA reports. "The confident victory of representatives of the All-Russian political party "United Russia" in the elections of heads of constituent entities, deputies of legislative and local representative bodies of state power testifies to the broad support of the ongoing course for the sovereign development of the country and consolidation of society," the Belarusian leader emphasized. - I am convinced that the people's elected representatives will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of interregional cooperation with the Republic of Belarus, will facilitate the implementation of large-scale plans to build up the strategic partnership between Minsk and Moscow," the Belarusian leader said. Alexander Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health, prosperity and fulfillment of all his plans.
