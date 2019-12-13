Lukashenko congratulates employees of pharmaceutical and microbiological industries

Belarus celebrates the Day of the Workers of Pharmaceutical and Microbiological Industries. President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the workers of the pharmaceutical and microbiological industries on this holiday.



Dear friends!



Please accept my sincerest greetings on your professional holiday - Pharmaceutical and Microbiological Industry Workers' Day.



Your unique competence serves the noble mission of protecting life and health of the nation. Production of medicines is one of the most science-intensive and high-tech processes, which requires the highest qualification and sincere desire to help doctors and patients fight diseases.



I am sure that your vast experience, professionalism and dedication will allow you to continue to achieve significant success in the development and production of domestic medicines.



I thank you for your work and wish all the workers of the industry health, happiness, peace and new breakthroughs for the benefit of people.



