Lukashenko congratulates workers and veterans of tax authorities of Belarus on their professional holiday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated workers and veterans of the country's tax authorities on their professional holiday. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.
"The Tax Service of Belarus performs an important function - to ensure the filling of the budget, constantly improving the mechanisms of its work, introducing the most advanced experience and the latest digital services," the congratulatory message reads.
At present, one of the economic priorities of Belarus is to change the usual logistics of domestic goods, search for new markets and partners, the head of state pointed out. Under these conditions, it is necessary to maintain a favorable environment for bona fide payers and investors, combining the optimal tax burden with reasonable control, said the Belarusian leader.
"I am convinced that in the future you will continue to demonstrate competence, honesty and responsibility at all levels, and your constructiveness and ability to work for the future will be a reliable guarantee of solving the tasks important for Belarus," the President emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished the employees and veterans of the tax authorities good health, prosperity and new professional successes.
