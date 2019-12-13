EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko sends greetings to health workers on their professional holiday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated health workers on their professional holiday - Medical Workers' Day. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"Giving the oath of allegiance to the profession, you take responsibility for the fate of people, for the life and health of every patient. This is a noble and courageous choice," the congratulatory message reads. - Diligently and selflessly fulfilling your professional duty, showing genuine care and mercy to those who need your help, especially in the remotest areas of Belarus, constantly developing your competence and technologies, you are enhancing the image of the national healthcare, which is considered one of the best in the world in many areas," the letter runs.

