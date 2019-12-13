Lukashenko congratulates National Library of Belarus on 100th anniversary

Dear friends!



I cordially congratulate you on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National Library of Belarus. This institution is an inexhaustible source of information for the entire society. Almost 20 years ago the history of the new building of the National Library began. It has become a real architectural diamond of the country, a testimony to the eternal aspiration of Belarusians for knowledge.



Your staff is entrusted with a noble mission of preserving cultural heritage of Belarus, so it is very symbolic that the centennial anniversary of the library falls in the Year of Historic Memory. On this festive day we would like to particularly note the fruitful work of several generations of library staff, thanks to whom the library has won international recognition, love and gratitude of readers.



I wish you many years of educational activities, health, peace and welfare.



