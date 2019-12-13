3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Lukashenko congratulates Xi Jinping on his birthday: Belarus admires China's successes
President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his birthday, BELTA reports.
"People in Belarus are watching with admiration China's successes both in domestic politics and in the international arena," the head of state said. - There is no doubt that they have become possible thanks to your effective leadership, consistent implementation of your ideas aimed at building a community of common destiny of mankind.
Alexander Lukashenko assured of Minsk's desire for close cooperation in implementing Beijing's initiatives in global security, development of civilization, as well as in other topical areas.
"I thank you for your personal attention and efforts aimed at constantly strengthening the relations of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership between Belarus and China. I am especially grateful for your support and assistance in the issues of our country's joining the SCO and BRICS formats," said the President of Belarus.
The Head of State also emphasized: "I hope to meet with you at the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on July 4 in Astana. I am confident that Belarus and China will also stand shoulder to shoulder on this platform to achieve the full potential of this organization for the benefit of our peoples and the whole mankind."
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All