Lukashenko congratulates Xi Jinping on his birthday: Belarus admires China's successes

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his birthday, BELTA reports.

"People in Belarus are watching with admiration China's successes both in domestic politics and in the international arena," the head of state said. - There is no doubt that they have become possible thanks to your effective leadership, consistent implementation of your ideas aimed at building a community of common destiny of mankind.

Alexander Lukashenko assured of Minsk's desire for close cooperation in implementing Beijing's initiatives in global security, development of civilization, as well as in other topical areas.

"I thank you for your personal attention and efforts aimed at constantly strengthening the relations of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership between Belarus and China. I am especially grateful for your support and assistance in the issues of our country's joining the SCO and BRICS formats," said the President of Belarus.