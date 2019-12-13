Lukashenko congratulates employees and veterans of Ministry of Internal Affairs on Police Day

Today is Police Day in Belarus. It is not just a professional holiday of the Belarusian law enforcement officers, but also an opportunity to thank law enforcement officers for their hard work. President congratulated the employees and veterans of the Belarusian police on the 105th anniversary of the foundation.



Your dedication, high degree of responsibility and professionalism determine the readiness of law enforcement bodies to effectively ensure law and order and public safety, to effectively protect the property and social rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus. Together we have preserved and strengthened peace and stability, safeguarded the Fatherland from disorder and lawlessness. The citizens of Belarus are confident that they will continue to be reliably protected by the state, by the legal power and authority which has been given to you by the people.

