Alexander Lukashenko greets staff of information and communications sector on their professional holiday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the employees of the information and communication sector on the Press Day and the Day of Radio, Television and Communication Workers. This was reported by the press service of the head of state.





"Due to the professionalism of Belarusian journalists, publishers, printers and communicators, a high-quality and reliable content allowing people to objectively assess the realities of today's life has been created in Belarus. By reporting on the developments in the country and the world, by implementing the relevant socio-political, socio-economic and creative projects you create an emotional background and promote the political culture in the society," the message of greetings runs.





Alexander Lukashenko remarked that the inviolability of original values of the nation, traditions and state sovereignty depend largely on the civic position of the workers of this sector and their ability to stand up for the interests of Belarus in conditions of external information pressure.



