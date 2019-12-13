3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Vladimir Vinokur on 75th birthday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the People's Artiste of Russia Vladimir Vinokur on his 75th birthday. This is reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Your bright talent and subtle sense of humor for many years invariably give the audience a sincere joy and good mood. People in Belarus appreciate and love your unsurpassed stunts and brilliant stage plays," the congratulatory message runs.
Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that Vladimir Vinokur's creative work will continue to promote Belarus-Russia cultural ties.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All