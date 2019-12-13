PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Vladimir Vinokur on 75th birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the People's Artiste of Russia Vladimir Vinokur on his 75th birthday. This is reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your bright talent and subtle sense of humor for many years invariably give the audience a sincere joy and good mood. People in Belarus appreciate and love your unsurpassed stunts and brilliant stage plays," the congratulatory message runs.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that Vladimir Vinokur's creative work will continue to promote Belarus-Russia cultural ties.

